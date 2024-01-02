Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls

In a decisive move to ensure a peaceful and orderly national poll, the military has commenced the deployment of army personnel across 62 districts of the nation. This nationwide mobilization, initiated ahead of the scheduled polls on January 7, is aimed to work in tandem with the civil administration to maintain law and order during the critical election period.

Deployment Details

The official commencement of security duties is slated for Wednesday. However, troops began their journey to the more remote districts a day earlier, signaling the urgency of the task at hand. In addition to the army, naval forces are also being deployed to the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna, ensuring no region is left unguarded.

Communication and Collaboration

The Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that Armed Forces personnel will be stationed in each district, upazila, and metropolitan area from January 3 to January 10. These forces will work in close coordination with returning officers, forming a joint effort to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. A joint coordination cell has been established at the Armed Forces Division to oversee this collaborative endeavor.

A Comprehensive Approach

The Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard, and Navy will be strategically stationed across various districts and upazilas. Bangladesh Air Forces will extend their assistance by providing helicopter support to polling stations in remote areas. This comprehensive deployment, lasting until January 10, underlines the commitment to maintaining peace and order during the 12th national parliamentary election.