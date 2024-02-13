Militants Open Fire on School Boys in Santipur-Pukhao: Ongoing Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

A harrowing close call for seven school boys playing football at the Santipur-Pukhao playground, near the Irilbung river in Manipur. Suspected Kuki militants opened sniper fire, but fortunately, all the children escaped unharmed. A video capturing the terrifying incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Advertisment

Fierce Gun Battle Erupts in Santipur-Pukhao

The serene surroundings of Santipur-Pukhao village were shattered by the deafening sounds of gunfire as a fierce encounter broke out between the militants and Meetei village volunteers. Despite the intensity of the gun battle, no casualties were reported on the Meetei side. However, this incident has added fuel to the ongoing violence and ethnic conflicts in Manipur.

Ongoing Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

Advertisment

The escalating tensions between the Meitei-dominated district of Imphal East and the Kuki-dominated district of Kangpokpi have resulted in a series of attacks on various villages. The conflict, which began on May 3 of the previous year, has claimed over two hundred lives and displaced around sixty thousand individuals.

Santipur-Pukhao: A Hotspot for Violence

Santipur-Pukhao, once a peaceful village, has now become a hotspot for violence. The recent attack on the school children is a grim reminder of the volatile situation in the region. The viral video of the incident has sparked outrage across the nation, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution and stability in the area.

Advertisment

The current situation in Santipur-Pukhao is critical, with ongoing clashes resulting in a fatality on each side. The incident at the playground could have had disastrous consequences, had it not been for the quick thinking and actions of the Meetei village volunteers.

Note: The details of the ongoing violence and conflicts in Manipur are fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly, ensuring they reflect the true intent of the speakers and contribute to the narrative's integrity.

As the sun sets on another day in Santipur-Pukhao, the villagers can't help but wonder when peace will finally return to their beloved home. The children who narrowly escaped the militant attack continue to play football, their laughter echoing through the playground, a beacon of hope amidst the chaos.