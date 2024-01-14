Milind Deora’s Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra

In a recent political development that has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political landscape, former Union Minister and Congress stalwart Milind Deora has bid adieu to his 55-year-long familial ties with the Congress party to join the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. This major political shift is not merely a one-off incident but hints at an impending influx of opposition members into the Shiv Sena, to be unveiled ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deora’s Transition: Ideological Realignments

Speaking about his decision to join the Shiv Sena, Deora stated a deep-rooted belief in the politics of growth, aspiration, inclusivity, and nationalism, instead of personal attacks and negativity. His move is more significant given his criticism of the Congress for its perceived neglect of merit and its alleged abuse of industrialists and businessmen. Deora’s move to Shiv Sena was further influenced by the vision of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Navigating the Political Terrain: Deora’s Supporters Follow Suit

Deora’s political journey is not a lone venture. Along with him, 10 former municipal corporations, 25 senior party functionaries, and 20 top trader and merchant unions, as well as about 400 workers, are set to join the Shiv Sena. Deora’s transition to Shiv Sena thus signifies a larger shift in political loyalties, thereby potentially reshaping the political dynamics of Maharashtra.

Shinde’s ‘Stitch-less Operation’

Eknath Shinde, who himself had parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray 1.5 years ago, referred to Deora’s induction as a mere ‘trailer’, with the ‘full picture’ yet to come. Shinde’s statement suggests a series of political shifts in the pipeline, which he likens to a painless, stitch-less ‘operation.’ This series of political transitions, if they materialize as suggested, could significantly alter the political equations in Maharashtra, especially with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.