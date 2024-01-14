Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

In a significant political switch, former Congress leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP, Milind Deora has announced his decision to leave the Congress party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra. His official induction into the party is scheduled for 2 pm at Chief Minister Shinde’s Varsha residence. This move follows Deora’s growing discontentment with the Congress, particularly after losing two successive Lok Sabha elections to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.

Deora’s Discontentment with Congress

Prior to his departure, Deora had dismissed speculation about his future with Shiv Sena and confirmed that he was in discussions with his supporters. The former Congress leader expressed his displeasure over Shiv Sena’s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, a seat his family has been serving for 50 years. This dissatisfaction fueled rumors of Deora defecting to the ruling Shiv Sena, despite his initial denial.

Political Rift and Seat-Sharing Struggles

The ongoing rift between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and their ally, the Congress, over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency has stirred intense speculation. The conflict reached a peak when Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that his party was firm on contesting 23 Lok Sabha seats in the State, drawing sharp criticism from Congress leaders including Deora. The Mumbai South seat, currently held by Sena MP Arvind Sawant, became a focal point of this dispute.

Deora’s Political Legacy and Future

Deora, who won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009, had previously dismissed speculation about joining Shiv Sena and stated that he was still in discussions with his supporters. In the face of ‘alliance partner’ Shiv Sena’s claims, Deora warned that his party could also announce candidates for seats. His departure from Congress, a party with which his family has had a long-standing association, to Shiv Sena, marks a significant turn in his political career, and brings a new dynamic to Maharashtra’s political landscape.