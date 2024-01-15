Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party

In a significant shift in Maharashtra politics, Milind Deora, former Union Minister and Congress leader, has severed his family’s 55-year association with the Congress party to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move occurred on January 14, the same day that Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to rally support for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deepening Crisis in Congress

Deora’s exit comes amid concerns about a pattern of high-profile departures from the Congress party since 2014. Political analyst Rasheed Kidwai highlighted this leadership crisis, noting that senior leaders like Deora felt sidelined. Other notable exits include Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, now members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deora’s exit underlines the need for the Congress party to address internal discontent and improve outreach to disgruntled leaders.

A Shift of Influence

Deora’s addition to the Shinde faction is considered a significant gain, given his substantial influence in South Mumbai. His dissatisfaction with his role in the Congress party, particularly not being appointed as co-treasurer, and the lack of attention to his concerns from senior leadership, were cited as reasons for his departure. Deora also expressed discontent with the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party, for their perceived lack of focus on constructive issues.

Implications and Reactions

The timing of his exit drew criticism from Congress party leaders. His departure has put the party’s internal dynamics in the spotlight, prompting questions about why senior leaders are leaving. Deora’s concerns about losing the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat to Shiv Sena were among the reasons for his decision to quit the party, suggesting a strategic move to secure his political future. However, the seat may now remain with the Thackeray faction.