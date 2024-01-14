Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association

The political landscape of India has been shaken with the resignation of veteran leader, Milind Deora, from the Indian National Congress (INC). This announcement marks the culmination of the Deora family’s significant 55-year-long association with the INC, and could have far-reaching implications on the party’s dynamics and structure.

End of an Era for the Deoras

Milind Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, has held various influential political positions. His roles included the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping, and the president of the Mumbai regional congress committee. His departure from the INC signifies the end of a significant chapter in his political journey and the Deora family’s enduring association with the party.

Speculations Surrounding Deora’s Move

While the reasons for Deora’s decision remain undisclosed, there is widespread speculation about his next move. Reports suggest that he is likely to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This potential shift could impact the political scene in Maharashtra, particularly in South Mumbai, where Deora has expressed disapproval of the Shiv Sena laying claim to the Lok Sabha seat.

Reactions to the Resignation

The news of Deora’s resignation has elicited diverse reactions. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has had a close association with veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, hinted at a possible orchestration by BJP to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi. Regardless of the conjectures, Deora’s decision to part ways with the INC is a significant development in Indian politics.