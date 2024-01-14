en English
Elections

Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape

Indian politics witnesses a significant shift as Milind Deora, a senior leader from Maharashtra, severs his family’s 55-year relationship with the Indian National Congress. In a surprising development, Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, turning the political spotlight onto himself. His decision to switch parties marks a notable instance of political realignment in India, a country where party loyalty and ideological adherence often serve as the bedrock of political careers.

From Congress to Shinde Sena

Deora is set to join the Shinde faction today at around 2 pm, indicating a significant change in his political allegiance. This move comes on the heels of his expressed dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, asserting its claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The timing of Deora’s departure from the Congress has raised eyebrows, with many alleging that it was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speculations and Denials

While Deora’s decision to switch parties has been the subject of speculation, there have also been denials regarding his potential move to the Shiv Sena. Nonetheless, his transition is bound to have repercussions, not just for him, but also for the parties involved. The Indian National Congress stands to lose a prominent figure, while the Shinde Sena stands to gain a seasoned politician.

Impact on Political Landscape

Deora’s move arrives ahead of upcoming electoral events and is likely to influence future political dynamics. The political community is watching closely as his transition may affect the strategies, support base, and performance of both the Indian National Congress and the Shinde Sena in future elections. As the dust settles on this announcement, it remains to be seen how Deora’s decision will reshape India’s political landscape.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

