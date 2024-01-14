en English
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association

Former Union minister Milind Deora, a stalwart of the Indian political landscape, has formally announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress Party. This seismic move concludes Deora’s family’s 55-year association with the party, ending a significant chapter of loyalty and dedication. His decision was made public via a social media post, where he expressed gratitude towards his leaders, colleagues, and party workers for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Discontent and Resignation

Prior to his resignation, Deora had been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, particularly their assertion of claim over the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Deora had previously been a representative for this constituency, and the shift in control left a sour taste. His discontent was no secret, and this played a significant role in the final decision to sever ties with the Congress Party.

Speculations and Dismissals

Notably, Deora’s resignation sparked widespread speculation about his potential shift to the Shiv Sena. However, he swiftly dismissed these rumors, putting to rest the waves of conjecture that followed his announcement. Despite his displeasure with the Shiv Sena’s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, Deora was clear in his intention to avoid fanning the flames of political rivalry.

Communication Before Departure

Before his resignation, Deora had been in communication with Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary. Ramesh recounted their conversations, highlighting Deora’s desire to discuss the issue with Rahul Gandhi. This could indicate that Deora had hoped for a resolution within the party before resorting to resignation. Ramesh also fondly recalled his past association with Deora’s father, Murli Deora, a seven-time Congress MP. His words painted a picture of a family steeped in unwavering loyalty to the party.

In the wake of Deora’s departure, Ramesh suggested that the timing of his resignation was influenced by the Prime Minister, hinting at a premeditated decision to leave the party. This revelation, if true, adds a new layer of intrigue to Deora’s resignation, underlining the complex and intertwined nature of political relationships.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

