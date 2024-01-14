en English
Elections

Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra’s Political Landscape?

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra’s Political Landscape?

In a political maneuver that could potentially upset the delicate balance of power in Maharashtra, Milind Deora, a senior leader from the Congress party, has tendered his resignation. The news, which quickly spread across social media with the tag ‘MilindDeoraQuitsCongress’, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, especially considering Deora’s influence and the upcoming 2024 elections.

Deora’s Departure: A Seismic Shift?

Deora, a former ally of Rahul Gandhi and a significant figure within the Congress party, has announced his intention to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This decision comes on the heels of his disappointment over the Mumbai South seat being won by the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which he believes has led to the weakening of the Congress’ influence in the region.

Coalition Dynamics: A Tilt in the Balance?

Deora’s move is not just a personal decision, but one that carries weighty implications for the coalition dynamics in Maharashtra. The shifting alliances and power dynamics within the state are reflected in this development, potentially impacting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangements. The equilibrium between Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the MVA could be disrupted, leading to new political equations.

End of an Era: A 55-Year Relationship Concludes

With his resignation, Deora has brought an end to his family’s 55-year association with the Congress party. Expressing gratitude for the support he received, he confirmed his resignation on social media. While there is speculation about him joining the Shiv Sena, Deora has yet to make a final decision. Regardless, his departure from Congress marks a significant turn in his political career and could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 elections.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

