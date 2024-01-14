Milind Deora Quits Congress, Joins Shiv Sena Amid Turbulent Indian Politics

In a significant political shift, Milind Deora, a prominent political figure in India, has quit the Congress party, thereby ending his family's 55-year relationship with the party. He has chosen to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena party, marking a crucial realignment within Indian politics.

Deora's Departure and Controversial Remarks

Deora's decision follows his criticism of the Congress party's approach to opposition. He expressed his discontent with the party, suggesting that the Congress' sole aim has become to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than to contribute constructively to the political discourse. Deora's dissatisfaction with the possibility of the Mumbai South seat going to Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangements was another factor in his decision.

Impact on the Congress Party

The move has sparked discussions and debates about other leaders potentially leaving the Congress party. It underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the party as it contends with dissent within its ranks and criticism over its opposition strategies. Deora's resignation, along with 10 former municipal corporations, 25 senior party functionaries, and 20 top trader and merchant unions joining the Shiv Sena, indicates a significant shift in party loyalty.

Political Landscape in India

Deora's decision and the ensuing controversy highlight the turbulent political landscape in India, where shifting alliances and internal party conflicts are common. His shift to Shiv Sena reflects broader realignments within Indian politics. These realignments and the potential for further departures from the Congress party add a new dimension to the country's complex political dynamics.