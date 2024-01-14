en English
Elections

Milind Deora Quits Congress: A Political Move Destined to Reshape Indian Politics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Milind Deora Quits Congress: A Political Move Destined to Reshape Indian Politics

In a recent turn of events, Milind Deora, a political figure previously associated with the Congress party, announced his resignation. Deora, a senior leader and close ally of Rahul Gandhi, terminated his family’s 55-year long affiliation with Congress amidst rumors of his potential move to the Shiv Sena. The decision was reportedly made after consultation with his supporters, suggesting a well-considered shift in his political journey.

Reasons for Deora’s Resignation

Deora expressed his gratitude towards the Congress leaders and members for their support over the years. His resignation, however, was influenced by a multitude of factors. He criticized the Congress party for not giving importance to merit and for engaging in the politics of personal attacks, injustice, and negativity. He also mentioned the party’s opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its focus on abusing industrialists and businessmen as reasons for his departure.

Another factor influencing Deora’s resignation was the fear of losing his Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat to the Shiv Sena. Having contested this seat in the last four parliamentary elections, Deora’s decision to join the Shiv Sena is seen as a strategic move to secure his political interests.

Impact on Political Dynamics

Deora’s political shift could have significant implications for both the Shiv Sena and Congress parties. His decision to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is seen as a potential game-changer, potentially strengthening the party’s hold in the state. However, Deora’s exit from Congress adds him to the list of young faces leaving the party, such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, raising questions about the party’s appeal among the younger generation of leaders.

Public Discourse and Media Attention

Deora’s resignation has stirred public discourse, with political analysts like Tehseen Poonawalla hinting at his exit from the party. The Congress, on the other hand, alleges that the BJP orchestrated Deora’s resignation to divert attention from the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, this development adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile political landscape in India.

Elections
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

