Elections

Milind Deora Ditches Congress for Shiv Sena, Foreshadowing a Shift in Political Landscape

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
In an unexpected political shift, former Union Minister and Congress leader, Milind Deora, has ended his 55-year familial allegiance to the Congress party, joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. This move signifies a potential trend of opposition members transitioning to the Shiv Sena ahead of the anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deora’s Departure from Congress

Deora, a former MP from South Mumbai, cited dissatisfaction with the dynamics between the Shiv Sena and the Congress as the primary reason for his departure. He expressed his desire to be part of a politics that prioritizes growth, aspiration, inclusivity, and nationalism. His transition is a notable blow to the Congress, adding to the growing exodus of young and senior leaders from the party.

The Impact on Mumbai South Constituency

Deora’s exit potentially impacts the Mumbai South constituency, traditionally loyal to the Congress party. His departure reflects the changing political landscape and alliances as the 2024 elections approach. Coupled with his own move, Deora is also bringing along 10 former municipal corporations, 25 senior party functionaries, and 20 top trader and merchant unions, as well as 400 workers to the Shiv Sena.

Deora Supports Shinde’s Vision

Deora praised the leadership of Chief Minister Shinde, as well as the vision of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for India. He criticized his former party for not valuing merit and constructive feedback, suggesting that had the party done so, he and Shinde might not have found themselves in their new positions. Amidst allegations of BJP orchestrating Deora’s exit to divert attention from Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Deora emphasized his support for Shinde’s vision for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The induction ceremony took place in Mumbai, where Shinde metaphorically described his previous political maneuver, which occurred one and a half years ago when he broke away from then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, as an ‘operation’ that required no stitches. Drawing a parallel to his own political shift, Shinde related to the sentiments Deora expressed during his own departure from the Congress.

Elections India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

