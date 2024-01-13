Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South

Milind Deora, senior Congress leader and former Mumbai South MP, has categorically denied rumors that he is planning to leave the Congress to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This comes amidst speculations about Deora’s political future, entrenched in the intricacies of seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Deora Refutes Rumors, Engages with Supporters

The senior leader addressed media speculation, stating that while he is engaging in discussions with his supporters, he has not yet made a concrete decision regarding his potential departure from the Congress. The rumors have surfaced following disagreements with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group, which has expressed interest in contesting the Mumbai South constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Shiv Sena Claims Mumbai South Constituency

Deora, who previously represented this constituency before 2014, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s claim to the seat. The family of Deora has a long-standing political history in the area, with a representation spanning 50 years. His concerns are rooted in the party’s potential concession to Shiv Sena’s demands and his desire to contest the upcoming elections from the Mumbai South seat.

Importance of Formal Seat-Sharing Discussions

Deora has emphasized the importance of formal discussions on seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance before making any public claims on contesting seats. The tussle over the seat comes with incumbent MP Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena unwilling to cede it to its MVA ally, the Congress. The situation has been further complicated as the BJP has also staked its claim to the seat. Amidst the uncertainties, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has offered a Rajya Sabha seat to Deora.

In the light of these developments, Deora’s definitive stance on the rumors and his emphasis on the need for formal discussions within the alliance before any public declarations, sends a clear message about his commitment to democratic values and the importance of consensus in decision-making.