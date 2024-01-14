Milind Deora Abandons Congress for Shiv Sena: A New Chapter in Indian Politics

In a significant political development, seasoned Maharashtra leader Milind Deora has made public his resignation from the Congress party and his subsequent induction into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This momentous shift comes ahead of key electoral contests, indicating a strategic realignment of Deora's political compass away from the Congress ideology and towards the methods and goals of the Shiv Sena.

Departure from Congress: The Breakaway

Deora, who twice emerged victorious in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha election in 2004 and 2009, has had a long-standing association with the Congress. His family's relationship with the party spans over half a century. However, with this decision, he puts an end to the 55-year-old affiliation. The timing of the announcement has stirred speculations within political circles, with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging that it was choreographed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Shift towards Shiv Sena: The Joining

Deora's alignment with the Shiv Sena comes after tensions over the potential handover of the Mumbai South seat to the party. In a clear move towards positive politics, Deora, in the presence of Maharashtra CM and other senior leaders, pledged his allegiance to the Shinde-led faction. Notably, he was the first runner up in the 2014 and 2019 elections against Shiv Sena Undivided leader Arvind Sawant.

The Implications: The Aftermath

This political transition carries potential implications for regional political dynamics. It comes in the wake of rumors about Deora potentially joining a splinter faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. The decision to join Shiv Sena, however, seems to be driven by Deora's belief in constructive political action and a commitment to public welfare. With a considerable number of leaders from south Mumbai backing him, this development is likely to be closely watched by observers of Indian politics.