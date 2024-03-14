Milei Grapples with Economic Crisis and Controversial Cabinet Choices

Argentina's presidential election saw the victory of anarcho-capitalist javier Milei, a result that dominated the news cycle. However, equally noteworthy was the substantial support garnered by the Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa, who, in his role as finance minister, oversaw an economy beset by fiscal disarray and rampant inflation. Massa's economic stewardship saw Argentina amass a significant fiscal deficit, financed entirely by the minting of new money. The inflation rate for 2023 is estimated to be a staggering 135%, with public debt amounting to 95% of the country's GDP. The central bank's dollar reserves are believed to be in deficit by at least 5 billion dollars.

Milei's Trial by Fire

As the newly elected prime minister, Milei faces a herculean task. Not only does he have to grapple with the aftermath of Massa's fiscal policies, but he also has to contend with the reality of operating without a budget of his own during his first year in office. This presents a unique set of challenges for Milei, as he will have to maneuver within the constraints of an existing budget, not designed with his policy priorities in mind.

Controversy Surrounding Cabinet Appointments

Milei's choice of Rodolfo Barra, a former justice minister who stepped down because of neo-Nazi affiliations, to head the country's top legal office has sparked controversy. Barra's previous association with a violent antisemitic group has elicited a variety of reactions from Jewish organizations in Argentina. The fallout from this appointment and its implications for Milei's leadership will undoubtedly be watched with keen interest both domestically and internationally.

Political Obstacles and Economic Impact

Adding to Milei's woes are the political hurdles he faces. The internal discord within the PRO party and the shortage of lawmakers supportive of his agenda could make it challenging to pass laws. Observers have drawn parallels between Milei's situation and that of Nayib Bukele's leadership in El Salvador. The strategies Milei employs to navigate these obstacles and the potential impact on Argentina's economy will be a focal point of his administration.