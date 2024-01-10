en English
Politics

Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives

Indiana State Representative Mike Speedy has thrown his hat into the ring for the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to represent the Hoosier State’s sixth congressional district. This announcement comes in the wake of U.S. Rep. Greg Pence’s decision not to pursue another term in office. Speedy, a Republican serving District 90, is poised to fill the void left by Pence, with his sights set squarely on the 2024 elections.

A Pledge to Uphold Founding Principles

Speedy’s campaign is rooted in a firm commitment to uphold America’s foundational values. He has positioned himself as a stalwart advocate of the individual rights delineated in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. In a political climate increasingly characterized by polarized narratives, Speedy stands against what he perceives as a path veering towards ‘Marxism.’ His campaign pivots on championing conservative ideas and ensuring a conservative voting commitment for the constituents of Indiana’s 6th congressional district.

From Real Estate to Politics

Speedy’s journey to this juncture in his political career is marked by a diverse professional background. Prior to his political tenure, he made a name for himself as a real estate investor. His political service, however, is not limited to his current role in Indiana’s General Assembly. Speedy also boasts experience serving on the Indianapolis City-County Council, an aspect of his background that adds a unique dimension to his candidacy.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2024

With the announcement of his candidacy, Speedy enters an electoral landscape marked by uncertainty and change. As he gears up for the 2024 elections, his commitment to conservative principles and his diverse professional experience will undoubtedly shape his campaign and potentially determine his success in the race for Indiana’s 6th congressional district.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

