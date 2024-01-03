en English
International Relations

Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden’s Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
In an impassioned critique, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has assailed President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, arguing that it has engendered a weakened deterrence against global authoritarian regimes. Pompeo, a key figure in the Trump administration, has cited a perceived decline in America’s ability to deter nations such as North Korea, China, and Russia.

Leaders No Longer Intimidated by U.S. Power

Pompeo expressed his concerns that leaders such as Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin are no longer intimidated by U.S. power. He underscored the significance of these issues by citing the situation at the U.S. southern border and the potential for China to use force against Taiwan. Pompeo believes that these issues could pose dangers not only to Taiwan but also to other U.S. territories in the Pacific.

Pompeo Advocates for Clear Stance Against China

He emphasized the importance of making it clear that the U.S. would not allow China to take Taiwan by force. During his tenure as Secretary of State, Pompeo was significantly involved in denuclearization talks with North Korea, which eventually stalled after an unsuccessful summit in Hanoi in 2019.

Renewal of Protection for Pompeo and Aide

On a related note, the Biden administration has renewed taxpayer-funded protection for Pompeo and his top aide due to persistent threats from Iran. This move comes as tensions in the Middle East escalate, with the State Department having extended protection to Pompeo and his aide multiple times. The notifications to Congress, though not specifically identifying Iran as the source of the threats, underscore the rising tensions in the region and the seriousness of the threats against Pompeo and his aide.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

