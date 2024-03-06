Mike Pence to Keynote at Grove City's 'Confronting Antisemitism' Conference, April 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver the keynote address at The Institute for Faith & Freedom's (IFF) annual conference on 'Confronting Antisemitism' at Grove City College. Scheduled for 11 a.m. April 11, 2024, in the Crawford Hall auditorium, the event underscores the pressing need to address and combat antisemitism amidst a volatile global backdrop. Grove City College President, Paul J. McNulty, expressed enthusiasm for Pence's participation, citing his vocal stance against antisemitism and his integral role in brokering the Abraham Accords as key reasons for his selection.

Global Leadership Against Antisemitism

Pence's involvement in significant diplomatic actions, such as the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and the historic Abraham Accords, positions him as a formidable voice in the fight against antisemitism. His experience as vice president, congressman, and governor of Indiana lends further weight to his insights on the issue. The conference aims to delve into the complexities of antisemitism, providing a platform for diverse perspectives on its causes, manifestations, and solutions.

A Diverse Panel of Voices

The 'Confronting Antisemitism' conference will feature a lineup of prominent speakers, including Rabbi Dr. Meir Y. Soloveichik, Paul Packer, Michael Medved, Naomi Schaefer Riley, Devorah Goldman, and George Weigel. Representing a broad spectrum of expertise, from theology and politics to media and education, these speakers will enrich the conference's discourse on antisemitism. Grove City College faculty members Paul Kengor and Carl Trueman are also slated to address the attendees, bringing academic rigor to the discussions.

Engaging the Community in Dialogue

With the conference open for registration, the organizers aim to engage a wide audience in a meaningful dialogue on confronting antisemitism. The event not only highlights the current challenges posed by antisemitism but also seeks to forge a path forward through education, awareness, and action. By bringing together leaders and thinkers from various fields, the conference is set to be a cornerstone event in the ongoing battle against hate and intolerance.

As the world grapples with the resurgence of antisemitism, the 'Confronting Antisemitism' conference at Grove City College represents a timely and critical effort to address this pressing issue. With Mike Pence at the helm, the event promises to be a powerful call to action, rallying individuals and communities to stand firm against hatred and bigotry. The insights and strategies shared at this conference could very well shape the future course in combating antisemitism, making it a pivotal moment for all those committed to fostering a more inclusive and tolerant society.