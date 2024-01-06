en English
Israel

Mike Pence Stands Strong with Israel: A Visit Filled with Endorsement, Critique, and Concern

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Mike Pence Stands Strong with Israel: A Visit Filled with Endorsement, Critique, and Concern

Former US Vice President Mike Pence demonstrated an unwavering endorsement for Israel during his recent visit to the nation, as reported by Israeli media and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). His journey was marked by significant meetings, compelling conversations, and an unabashed stand against Hamas, the Palestinian political organization.

Insight into Military Operations

As part of his visit, Pence journeyed to the headquarters of Israel’s Northern Command. Here, he met Major-General Ori Gordin and received a detailed briefing on the military activities undertaken in the northern sector. This included the cease-fire violations by Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party and militant group often in conflict with Israel.

Solidarity with Soldiers

Pence also interacted with reserve soldiers from the 7338th Artillery Brigade, lauding their sacrifice and determination. His supportive words served as a testament to the enduring bond between the United States and Israel, a relationship anchored in shared democratic values and a common fight against terrorism.

A Critique of Current Administration

In a profound interview, Pence underscored the necessity of US solidarity with Israel, particularly in the face of threats from Hamas. He drew a comparison between Israel’s right to support and the US’s experience post the tragic 9/11 attacks. Pence did not hold back in his critique of the Biden administration’s approach to limit some of the combat activities. He emphasized the vital role of American leadership and citizens in countering global opinion that unjustly places blame on Israel.

Reflections and Concerns

Delving into his past experiences with Israeli policy in Gaza, Pence expressed his lament over the ongoing failure of Palestinian leadership. He also voiced his concerns about the rise of antisemitism on college campuses, a troubling trend in recent years. Pence underscored that American support for Israel is not merely a strategic alliance but is based on shared values and a common fight.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

