Mike Oquaye Jnr Expresses Gratitude and Determination After Dome Kwabenya Primary Win

Mike Oquaye Jnr, the newly elected parliamentary candidate for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his gratitude and determination to serve following his victory in the party's parliamentary primaries held on January 27, 2024. The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Oquaye Jnr, secured a significant win, gaining 1,194 votes out of 1,715 valid votes cast. This win sets him up for a bright future in the coming 2024 vote, potentially following in the footsteps of his father, Prof Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Ghana's Parliament.

Triumphant Victory Over Incumbent MP

Oquaye Jnr's win was especially notable as he defeated the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, by a substantial margin. Safo, whose prolonged absence from both the constituency and Parliament, had led to disappointment among her constituents, managed to secure only 328 votes. This victory underscores the primaries in Dome Kwabenya as one of the key races within the NPP's internal elections.

Following the announcement of the results, President Akufo-Addo called for unity among party members and congratulated the winners. He emphasized the necessity of solidarity for the party's success in the upcoming elections. The NPP parliamentary primaries saw a substantial shift with several prominent incumbent MPs, including ministers and deputies, being defeated, setting the stage for a considerable change in representation in December.

Acknowledging Support and Responsibility

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Oquaye Jnr thanked the constituency delegates for electing him and acknowledged the trust they had placed in him. He emphasized the responsibility that comes with this trust, a motivating factor for him to pursue a brighter future for the constituency. Alongside expressing his thanks to his supporters for their financial and other contributions, he emphasized the importance of giving thanks to God. The thanksgiving service which celebrated his win was attended by his wife and his father, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.