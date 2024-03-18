Mike Mugo: From Public Communications Officer to Pioneering Police Service Narrator

Mike Mugo's career trajectory is as intriguing as it is inspiring. Born in the cold highlands of Molo, his early passion for English literature led him to pursue Journalism at Moi University, followed by a diploma in Mass Communication. Despite never envisioning a career in law enforcement, fate led Mugo to the police service, where he played a pivotal role in transforming public communications.

Early Years and Education

Mugo's literary journey began at home, discovering his father's collection of novels by thriller icons like James Hadley Chase and Sidney Sheldon. These readings ignited his passion for journalism, setting him on a path to Moi University and later, the Multi Media University of Kenya. His dedication to his craft paved the way for a fruitful career in public communications, eventually leading him to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Transition to Police Service

The disbandment of the Government Spokesman's Office in 2014 marked a turning point in Mugo's career. A surprising transfer to the Inspector General's office introduced him to the complexities of police communication. Recognizing the need for a structured communication strategy within the police service, Mugo made the bold decision to join the force. His training alongside much younger recruits was challenging but rewarding, paving the way for his significant contributions to police communications.

Establishing a Communication Framework

Together with colleagues, Mugo established the Directorate of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at the National Police Service headquarters. This team's efforts in launching social media platforms and developing a communication strategy were instrumental in changing public perceptions of the police. Their work not only enhanced collaboration with the public but also supported the police in their fight against terrorism and in implementing reforms.

Mugo's journey from a young boy fascinated by literature to a key figure in police communications underscores the power of passion and determination. His story serves as a testament to the impact of effective communication in transforming institutions and fostering public trust. As Mugo continues to share his experiences, his contributions to the police service and public communications will undoubtedly inspire future generations.