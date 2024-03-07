Mike Hill Ascends to Sequim Police Chief, Succeeding Sheri Crain in Prestigious Ceremony

Surrounded by a supportive crowd, Mike Hill was officially sworn in as Sequim's new police chief last Friday, marking a significant transition following Sheri Crain's retirement. The ceremony, held at the Sequim Civic Center, celebrated Hill's journey from a reserve officer in 1998 to the helm of the department, underscoring his dedication and the mentorship he received within the force.

Path to Leadership

Hill's law enforcement career has been marked by a steady climb through the ranks of the Sequim Police Department, beginning as a reserve officer before becoming a full-time officer in 2001. His ascent to deputy chief in April 2021 under Crain's guidance set the stage for his recent promotion. Hill's commitment to the community and his pursuit of justice have been hallmarks of his career, earning him widespread respect within and beyond the department. His recent graduation from the FBI Academy in 2023 underscores his dedication to continuous learning and excellence in law enforcement.

Mentorship and Legacy

Both Hill and his predecessor, Sheri Crain, have emphasized the importance of internal development and mentorship within the Sequim Police Department. Crain's role in Hill's career trajectory highlights the department's commitment to nurturing talent from within, a philosophy that has contributed to a sense of continuity and stability. The significance of Hill's promotion as the second full-time chief selected internally speaks volumes about the department's values and its investment in its people.

Community and Commitment

The ceremony was not just a formal transition of leadership but a celebration of Hill's deep connections to the community and his vision for the future of Sequim's law enforcement. City Manager Matt Huish and others praised Hill's extensive experience and his approach to community policing, which balances respect for tradition with an openness to innovation. Hill's family, particularly his mother and his partner, played significant roles in the ceremony, symbolizing the personal foundation that underpins his professional dedication.

As Mike Hill steps into his new role as police chief, the Sequim community anticipates a continuation of the department's strong leadership and commitment to justice. Hill's journey from reserve officer to police chief embodies the values of dedication, mentorship, and community engagement that define Sequim's approach to law enforcement. With Hill at the helm, Sequim looks forward to a future of continued safety and community partnership.