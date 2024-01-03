en English
Elections

Mike Braun’s Indiana Gubernatorial Campaign Surpasses $2 Million Fundraising Milestone

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Mike Braun’s Indiana Gubernatorial Campaign Surpasses $2 Million Fundraising Milestone

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, running for governor of Indiana, has successfully amassed over $2 million in campaign funds in the latter half of 2023. This significant achievement propels the campaign’s total funds to over $4 million, setting a robust financial base as the 2024 election year commences. Remarkably, the campaign’s success has been achieved without any personal financial contributions from Braun, a testament to the broad support base he enjoys.

Unprecedented Support

The Braun campaign has garnered more than 3,100 contributions from over 2,200 individual donors, with a striking 90% of them originating from 91 out of the state’s 92 counties. This widespread support underscores the resonance of Braun’s conservative principles among Indiana residents. Braun has pledged to concentrate on critical issues such as overhauling the education system, tax relief, reducing healthcare costs, and addressing crime and drug problems associated with the state’s borders.

Indiana’s EV Transition

In the backdrop of his campaign, Indiana is poised to receive almost $100 million over five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out an EV infrastructure throughout the state. This initiative is bolstered by the establishment of a multi-billion dollar EV battery manufacturing plant by GM, expected to create 1,600 jobs. The state’s shift to an EV future, marked by efforts to transition away from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles, presents a stark contrast to Braun’s opposition to the Biden Administration’s plan to expand the EV charging network.

Elections Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

