Mike Aidoo Triumphs in NPP 2024 Parliamentary Primaries for Oforikrom

Michael Akwasi Aidoo, popularly known as 'Mike Aidoo,' has scored a resounding win in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 parliamentary primaries for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Aidoo received a whopping 666 votes, leaving his closest rival, Claudia Lumor, trailing with 351 votes. Other contenders such as Nelson Owusu Ansah, Joseph Tieyiri, and Gyamfi Adwabour secured 92, 13, and 8 votes, respectively.

Grassroots Support Propels Aidoo to Victory

Despite the endorsement and campaign support that Lumor received from high-profile ministers, Aidoo's victory margin was significant. In a clear demonstration of grassroots backing, delegates from the constituency not only purchased nomination forms for Aidoo but also organized a jamboree to submit the forms. This broad-based support is a testament to Aidoo's persuasion skills and the confidence delegates have in his ability to bring impactful projects, empower the youth, and create employment opportunities in the constituency.

Aidoo's Credentials: Combining Education and Experience

Mike Aidoo's robust educational background played a vital role in this victory. He holds an M.B.A. in Strategic Management and Consultancy, and a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts, both from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). His professional journey spans petroleum trading, business development, and entrepreneurship. In 2010, Aidoo ventured into entrepreneurship, setting up his own printing and advertising business and later diversifying into the importation and retail of building materials.

With his win, Aidoo is now in a prime position to implement his vision for the Oforikrom Constituency. His supporters believe in his ability to leverage his lobbying skills to drive impactful projects, empower the youth, and create sustainable job opportunities. The anticipation is high, and the constituency eagerly awaits the changes Aidoo's leadership will bring.