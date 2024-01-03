en English
Kenya

Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary

In a recent public denouncement, notable Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has admonished President William Ruto for what he terms as autocratic behaviors and threats against the judiciary. This rebuke comes on the heels of President Ruto’s declaration that he would not adhere to rulings issued by courts he considers ‘corrupt’.

Miguna Calls Out Ruto on Social Media

Delivering his admonition via social media, Miguna warned President Ruto against following the counsel of ‘sycophantic’ allies who encourage actions that breach legal boundaries. He stressed on the judiciary’s integral role in President Ruto’s ascension to office and emphasized the importance of judicial independence.

President Ruto’s Defiance

President Ruto’s defiance stems from his criticism of the opposition’s decision to revive demonstrations. He believes that such actions will lead to destruction and chaos instead of providing solutions. Ruto urged the opposition to propose alternative solutions for the country’s development rather than resorting to protests and disorder.

A Call for Transparency

Miguna urged President Ruto to tackle corruption transparently by legally prosecuting and convicting those involved, including individuals whom Ruto seems to protect, like Atwoli. Miguna’s statement underscores a call for adherence to the rule of law and a firm stance against any form of autocracy.

Kenya Law Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

