Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary

In a recent public denouncement, notable Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has admonished President William Ruto for what he terms as autocratic behaviors and threats against the judiciary. This rebuke comes on the heels of President Ruto’s declaration that he would not adhere to rulings issued by courts he considers ‘corrupt’.

Miguna Calls Out Ruto on Social Media

Delivering his admonition via social media, Miguna warned President Ruto against following the counsel of ‘sycophantic’ allies who encourage actions that breach legal boundaries. He stressed on the judiciary’s integral role in President Ruto’s ascension to office and emphasized the importance of judicial independence.

President Ruto’s Defiance

President Ruto’s defiance stems from his criticism of the opposition’s decision to revive demonstrations. He believes that such actions will lead to destruction and chaos instead of providing solutions. Ruto urged the opposition to propose alternative solutions for the country’s development rather than resorting to protests and disorder.

A Call for Transparency

Miguna urged President Ruto to tackle corruption transparently by legally prosecuting and convicting those involved, including individuals whom Ruto seems to protect, like Atwoli. Miguna’s statement underscores a call for adherence to the rule of law and a firm stance against any form of autocracy.