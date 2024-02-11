Miguel Valor, Former Alicante Mayor, Dies at 79, Leaves Lasting Legacy

Miguel Valor, a distinguished political figure from Alcoy and former mayor of Alicante, has passed away at the age of 79. His illustrious career began in 1979 as a Sports Councilor for the Alcoy City Council, marking the start of a lifelong commitment to public service and culture.

Advertisment

After serving as a Sports Councilor, Valor held various positions in the Provincial Council of Alicante, including Deputy for Culture and Sports from 1983 to 1991. During the 90s, he served as Provincial Secretary of the PP in Alicante and was a deputy in the Valencian Corts. In 1995, he became a councilor in Alicante, eventually becoming Vice President of the Provincial Council and Deputy for Culture and Sports.

From 2007 to 2014, Valor served as Deputy Mayor of Alicante and Councilor for Culture. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the creation of the Museo de las Bellas Artes Gravina (MUBAG) and the Museo Arqueológico de la provincia de Alicante (MARQ). His dedication to promoting culture in Alicante earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Legacy and Tributes

Advertisment

Following Sonia Castedo's resignation in 2014, Valor was elected as the new mayor of Alicante, maintaining his position as Councilor for Culture and President of the Municipal Board of Tourism and Beaches. His tenure as mayor was marked by a continued focus on cultural development and public service.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from political leaders across the spectrum. Carlos Mazón, the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, expressed his condolences and highlighted Valor's commitment to public service and culture. Luis Barcala, the current Mayor of Alicante, also paid tribute to Valor's legacy, describing him as a driving force behind Alicante's cultural renaissance.

Miguel Valor, the esteemed politician from Alcoy, leaves behind a rich legacy of public service and cultural advancement. His career, spanning from 1979 to 2014, saw him rise through the ranks of local, provincial, and autonomous administration, always with a focus on culture and the betterment of his community.