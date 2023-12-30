en English
Politics

Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans

The escalating migrant crisis at the southern border of the United States has become a boiling point of frustration for Americans, transcending past partisan lines. According to Professor Louis Desipio of the University of California, this crisis, a significant concern in American politics for over 15 years, remains unresolved by Congress. As per the US Customs and Border Protection, a staggering figure of nearly 2.5 million individuals have illegally crossed the southern border in the past year, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Democrats Voice Frustration

Contrary to past trends, the migrant crisis is now a pressing concern for not just Republicans, but also the Democratic base. Elements within the Democratic coalition, which includes immigrants, their descendants, and individuals perturbed by the influx of undocumented migrants, are expressing discontent. Democratic lawmakers from cities like Chicago and New York are openly criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis. They report destabilized communities, increased crime rates, and plunging property values as direct fallout of the crisis.

Republican Critique

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have been vocal in their criticism of President Biden. They accuse the administration of exacerbating the crisis by rolling back Trump-era policies and failing to act decisively. Their concern is mirrored in the results of recent polls, with 49 percent of respondents indicating their trust in Republicans to resolve the border issue, compared to 37 percent favoring Democrats.

The Way Forward

Despite the mounting tensions, Professor Desipio insists that it would be challenging for President Biden to effectively address the migrant crisis without congressional support. As cities buckle under the pressure of the migrant surge, mayors from across the country are calling for federal support to manage what they term as a national humanitarian crisis. The path ahead looks difficult under the current circumstances, but the need for a comprehensive resolution is clear, as the question of immigration continues to reshape American politics.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

