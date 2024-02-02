Miftahu Oyempemi Elected NAOSS National President, Pledges Student Welfare Enhancement

In a significant turn of events, Miftahu Oyempemi, a 300-level Religious Studies student at Obafemi Awolowo University, has been elected as the National President of the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS). The election, held at Osogbo City Hall, Osun State, witnessed the participation of 61 delegates from various local governments and the area council. Oyempemi won the election with 43 votes, outpacing his opponent Folorunsho Olawale, who gathered 17 votes.

Following his victory, Oyempemi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support received from students and stakeholders. Notably, he acknowledged the role of prominent figures in his success, including the Executive Governor of the State, Ademola Adeleke; the Chief Of Staff, and the SSA to the Governor on Students Matter. With a sense of commitment and responsibility, Oyempemi pledged to work collaboratively with students and stakeholders to enhance the educational experience and overall well-being of Osun students, both at home and nationwide.

Leadership with a Difference

Oyempemi, who is also the President of the National Association For Religious Studies Students at OAU, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the role, informed by his academic background and leadership experiences. His election signifies a renewed hope for the student community, who anticipate proactive measures and policies that will directly benefit their academic and personal growth.

Following the election, SSA to the Governor on Students Matter, Comrade Oladejo Bashiru Aderoju, extended his congratulations to Oyempemi. In his address, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing governance over politics for the benefit of the student community.