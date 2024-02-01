Midland Council Successfully Cuts Tax Rate Increase During Rigorous Budget Deliberations

The Midland council's second day of budget deliberations saw a significant reduction in the proposed municipal tax rate increase from an initial 5.45 percent to 4.42 percent. The nine-hour session was a rigorous examination of department budgets, service-level change requests, and council requests, with differing perspectives and priorities coming to the fore.

Active Participation and Diverse Views

Councillor Bill Meridis emerged as a champion of frugality, emphasizing the need for careful spending in these challenging times. On the other hand, Councillor Catherine MacDonald proved to be a meticulous examiner of details, thoroughly scrutinizing the budget for possible errors. Councillor Jamie-Lee Ball was closely involved in the management of the session, ensuring that every aspect of the budget was given due attention.

Sheldon East, a local merchant, and Jim Downer, supporting the budgets for fire and police departments, provided their unique perspectives, enriching the deliberation process. Council members Roberta Bald and Beth Prost were relatively less vocal, choosing to listen and observe the proceedings.

Key Decisions and Changes

Service-level change requests led to significant cuts, including a $300,000 reduction in tax-rate spending and a $525,000 decrease in reserve spending. This demonstrated the council's commitment to curtailing unnecessary spending and optimizing the use of public funds. However, a few critical areas saw an increase in funding. The fire department, specifically, gained approval for four new full-time firefighters and a response vehicle for the deputy fire chief, all aimed at improving emergency response times, thereby ensuring the safety of the Midland community.

Other fiscal adjustments included funding for the Midland Cultural Centre's insurance and increased cruise-ship passenger fees. At the same time, projects like skateboard park improvements and new hires for senior analyst and community planner positions were eliminated to help reduce costs.

Mayor's Initiative and Future Plans

Mayor Bill Gordon's initiative to remove parking kiosks saw a successful implementation, resulting in a net zero increase to the town tax rate and user rates, with the saved funds directed to reserves. This move is indicative of the council's focus on efficient resource management and sustainable planning.

The council will continue its budget meeting, hearing from various agencies, boards, and commissions, with the ultimate goal of finalizing the 2024 budget. For those interested in the intricate details of the budget, they can be found on the Town of Midland's website. Council meetings, including these budget deliberations, are broadcast on Rogers TV and are also available on the website and the town's YouTube channel, ensuring complete transparency and citizen involvement in the process.