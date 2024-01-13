en English
Canada

Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor

The Town of Midland has ushered in a new chapter in its local governance, confirming the appointment of Beth Prost as the new Deputy Mayor. This decision, made at a Special Meeting of Council on January 10, follows the demise of former Deputy Mayor Jack Contin in November 2023, which left the seat vacant as per the Municipal Act. Prost, a seasoned council member with a tenure of five years, is set to take up her new role in a formal swearing-in ceremony on February 14.

A Strong Candidate

Prost’s appointment to the Deputy Mayor’s chair is a testament to her significant contributions to the council since her election in 2018, and subsequent re-election in 2022. She is recognized for her efforts on various committees, including the Town’s audit committee, Indigenous relations committee, and community grant committee. Mayor Bill Gordon expressed his trust in Prost’s ability to serve the community with empathy and care, a sentiment echoing the confidence of the entire council.

Next Steps

Following Prost’s swearing-in as Deputy Mayor, the council will need to address the vacancy left in her previous councilor seat. The options to fill this position are stipulated in the town’s new council vacancy policy and the Municipal Act. The council could either appoint a new member or hold a by-election. Further information regarding this vacancy and the subsequent decision will be made available on the town council’s website.

Continuing Legacy

Beth Prost’s elevation to the position of Deputy Mayor is a potent symbol of her commitment and dedication to the Town of Midland. As she prepares to step into her new role, the community anticipates her continued contributions, now from a position of greater influence. Her tenure is a testament to the town’s trust in her leadership, and her appointment is a beacon of hope for the community, signifying continuity and resilience in the face of loss.

Canada Local News Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

