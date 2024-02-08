Midland City Council to Decide on Special Election to Honor Late Councilman Dan Corrales

Midland City Council Nears Decision on Special Election to Honor Late Councilman Dan Corrales' Legacy

In the heart of Texas, the Midland City Council is poised to make a consequential decision on Tuesday, one that will set in motion the wheels of democracy to fill the at-large seat left vacant by the untimely passing of Dan Corrales.

The proposed date for this special election is May 4, 2024, aligning with other elections planned for the same day. This decision comes as an obligation under state law, which mandates that a governing body must hold an election within 120 days of an unexpected vacancy.

A Date with Destiny

The council chamber buzzes with anticipation as the council members prepare to deliberate on this significant matter. The choice of May 4th is not merely a practical one; it carries the weight of continuity and respect for the legacy of late councilman Corrales.

Should the council approve this date, the City of Midland's website will promptly announce the details of the election. This transparency ensures that every eligible resident of Midland is informed and invited to participate in this democratic process.

The Call to Serve

From February 13 to March 4, 2024, a window of opportunity will open for interested and eligible Midland residents. During this period, they can file their candidacy to step into the shoes of Corrales and serve the remainder of his term until January 2025.

"Dan was more than just a councilman; he was a pillar of our community," shares a long-time resident of Midland, echoing the sentiments of many. "Whoever fills his seat has big shoes to fill."

The Road Ahead

The individual elected in the special election will face a critical decision come November 2024. If they wish to continue serving beyond January 2025, they must run for re-election. This choice is not merely about political ambition; it's about commitment to public service and the future of Midland.

As the day of the council's vote approaches, the people of Midland wait with bated breath, knowing that their participation in this special election is not just a civic duty but a tribute to the memory of Dan Corrales.

In the grand tapestry of democracy, each thread matters. The Midland City Council's decision to hold a special election is a testament to this belief, honoring both the letter of the law and the spirit of service embodied by the late councilman.