Middlesex County Superintendent Violates Ethics by Approving Son as Substitute Teacher

The New Jersey School Ethics Commission has found Monroe Township Superintendent, Chari R. Chanley, guilty of violating school ethics rules. The violation occurred when Chanley approved a list of substitute teachers for the school district that included her son. The commission has reprimanded Chanley for her failure to recuse herself from the decision-making process regarding her son's employment.

Unwarranted Privileges and Ethical Breach

The incident took place during a school board meeting on August 17, 2022. Chanley, who serves as the superintendent of the Monroe Township school district in Middlesex County, recommended the approval of over 300 substitutes, her son being one of them. The commission deemed this as using her position to secure unwarranted privileges for her child, marking a clear breach of school ethics rules.

Chanley's Admission and Repercussions

In her defense, Chanley admitted that she recommended her child for the substitute teacher position but claimed it was unintentional or inadvertent. Despite her claims, the commission issued a decision on January 23, stating that her actions displayed a failure to recuse herself from the decision-making process regarding her child's employment. Following this ethical breach, Chanley was reprimanded by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission.

Previous Controversies and Complaints

This incident adds to the controversy surrounding Chanley's appointment as the permanent superintendent, which has been criticized for lack of impartiality and transparency. It's worth noting that at least eight ethics complaints have been filed against members of the Monroe Township school board in the past four years.