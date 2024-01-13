en English
International Relations

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines

As tensions rise to a fever pitch in the Middle East, Israel and Iran find themselves on the precipice of conflict. With the U.S. sitting in the back seat, the situation raises hard questions about power, alliances, and the cost of war. Amidst this, Israel faces mounting legal challenges, and the Biden administration faces criticism for its stance on the Israeli-U.S. alliance.

The Chessboard of Conflict

The United States and the United Kingdom joined forces on January 11 to strike Houthi military facilities in Yemen, a move condemned by Iran. The Houthis, aiming to control all of Yemen, have continually threatened international shipping in the Red Sea.

Parallel to this, Israel’s military operations across Gaza City have faced serious backlash, with reports of civilian housing being targeted. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks since October 7 have caused at least 23,812 fatalities, including over 10,000 children.

The Web of Alliances

Israel’s actions have led to retaliatory attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against vessels in the Red Sea, placing Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on high alert. Following these strikes, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two companies for shipping Iranian goods to fund the Houthis.

Despite the escalating tensions, the likelihood of these strikes spiralling into a regional war remains limited. Iran, despite being an ally of the Houthis, does not appear eager to engage in a full-scale war, preferring to keep its involvement indirect. Allies of Iran have launched attacks from Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, further internationalizing the conflict.

The Blame Game and the Road Ahead

The United States has been accused of operational involvement in the Houthis’ Red Sea attacks, an allegation that Iran denies, insisting that its allies make their own decisions. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, an ally of Bahrain, has called for restraint and avoiding escalation.

Amidst the turmoil, the Houthi’s power in Yemen has grown, prompting Saudi Arabia to hold peace talks in an attempt to step back from the war. However, the conflict continues to escalate with no clear end in sight, leaving the region hanging in a precarious balance.

International Relations
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

