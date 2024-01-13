Middle East Geopolitics: Rising Tensions and Market Reactions

In an unfolding geopolitical chess game, Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, Hamas, and their allies are reportedly leveraging the current US-led airstrikes to stoke anti-Israel and anti-US sentiments across the Middle East. As part of a larger strategy aimed at swaying public opinion, this development coincides with the UK Ministry of Defense confirming that an RAF Typhoon aircraft has been deployed to join the US-led coalition conducting airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Geopolitical Developments Impacting Markets

Last week, the oil market saw a significant dip due to Saudi Arabia’s drastic price reduction, even as oil tankers were being rerouted from the Red Sea due to the ongoing strikes on Houthi targets. Despite the initial slump, oil prices experienced a steady recovery as the week progressed, influenced by the escalating crisis in the Middle East. However, this uptrend was dampened by the lack of official news regarding any disruption in crude supply.

Financial Trends Amidst Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Interestingly, amidst these tensions, U.S. crude oil stockpiles saw an unexpected rise by 1.3 million barrels, contrary to the forecasted 700,000-barrel drop. Hedge fund managers and investors resumed their bearish stance, predominantly in crude oil futures. While traditional market fundamentals lean towards a bearish outlook, the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East present a potential for supply disruptions. The market outlook, therefore, remains cautiously neutral with a tilt towards bearish, given the higher inventories and global demand concerns.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The US and UK’s airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East. In response, Houthi leader Abd al-Malek al-Houthi has promised retaliation. The strikes, which were a reaction to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels, have alarmed regional leaders. The strikes have also disrupted supply chains and halted production at Tesla’s Berlin plant. The escalating attacks on shipping in the Red Sea pose a significant risk to energy trade routes, particularly the Bab al-Mandeb strait, through which 12% of the world’s seaborne traded oil passes.

The Houthis have pledged to continue attacking vessels affiliated with Israel or traveling in that direction. These attacks have rallied support for the Houthis in Yemen and the wider region, as they are perceived as standing up to alleged US bullying. Experts warn of potential retaliation and the limited impact of strikes on the Houthis.

Meanwhile, crude oil and gasoline prices have climbed to 2-week highs and settled moderately higher due to the escalation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East after the U.S. and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The increased number of hostile incidents in the Red Sea against commercial shipping is bullish for oil prices.