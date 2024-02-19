Middle Belt Forum Blames Buhari for Nigeria's Economic Woes and Security Crisis

In a recent outpour of criticism towards former President Mohammadu Buhari's tenure, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has laid bare the economic struggles and security turmoil that Nigeria grapples with today. Under the spotlight is Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of MBF, who in his interview, pointed fingers at Buhari and his administration for the nation's dire situation. Amidst this critique, there's a flicker of acknowledgment for the nascent efforts by President Bola Tinubu to steer the country towards a more hopeful horizon.

Advertisment

The crux of Nigeria's economic and security debacle, according to the MBF, can be traced back to former President Buhari's policies. Dr. Pogu articulates how Buhari's governance paved the way for a select cohort of northern businessmen to monopolize the importation of refined products. This decision, coupled with the neglect of domestic refineries, has been a double-edged sword for Nigeria's economy.

Buhari's penchant for borrowing and the subsequent currency devaluation have further ensnared the nation in a web of economic despair. The decision to remove fuel subsidies, seen by many as premature, without viable alternatives like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), has only intensified the hardship for the average Nigerian.

Food Insecurity and the Rising Cost of Living

Advertisment

The impact of these policies is palpable in the day-to-day lives of Nigerians. Skyrocketing food prices and a general cost of living crisis have sparked protests and widespread discontent among the populace. The government's response, through the establishment of the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention and the National Food Security Council, has been met with skepticism. Security experts criticize the apparent duplication of functions between the two bodies, questioning the effectiveness of these measures in addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

Despite the bleak picture painted by the past administration's missteps, there's a glimmer of progress with President Tinubu at the helm. Early into his tenure, Tinubu has shown a commitment to revitalizing agriculture and ramping up the fight against terrorism, areas that saw some neglect under Buhari. However, Tinubu's abrupt policy shifts, particularly the removal of the petroleum subsidy, have not been without criticism. The MBF, while noting these improvements, stresses the importance of introducing alternative energy sources, such as CNG, to alleviate the immediate impact of such decisions on the populace.

The narrative of Nigeria's economic difficulties and security challenges is a complex tapestry woven from the actions and decisions of its leaders. As the Middle Belt Forum's critique of former President Buhari's tenure highlights, the path to recovery requires not only a shift in policy but a commitment to accountability and responsible governance. With President Tinubu's administration taking tentative steps towards addressing these challenges, the nation watches and waits, hopeful for a turnaround that will usher in an era of prosperity and peace for Nigeria.