en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Michigan’s Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Michigan’s Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance

In Michigan, the crossroads of renewable energy development and land-use conflicts have ignited a fiery socio-political discourse. Voters in Montcalm County have firmly rejected a proposed 75-turbine wind farm, simultaneously recalling seven officials who had thrown their weight behind the project. In the same vein, Clara Ostrander of Monroe County experienced a backlash from her community when she considered leasing her land to a solar farm, a move that eventually led to local zoning alterations that effectively thwarted the project.

Renewable Energy Projects Stymied by Local Restrictions

These restrictions, deeply rooted in local sentiment, have sabotaged more than two dozen large-scale renewable energy projects in Michigan alone, and over 228 projects across 35 states. This not only undermines the momentum towards cleaner energy but also impedes the broader goals of carbon pollution reduction.

State Overriding Local Zoning Restrictions

In a bid to circumvent these hurdles, Michigan, along with a few other states, is contemplating centralizing decision-making. This would entail granting state authorities the power to override local zoning restrictions specifically for renewable energy projects. Unsurprisingly, this has provoked a political backlash. The newly proposed Michigan law would empower the Public Service Commission to approve large-scale energy projects, a move seen as critical to achieving the state’s ambitious target of sourcing 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2035.

Local Governance vs State Control

Local officials, however, perceive this as an undermining of the principles of local governance and accountability. While renewable energy has made significant strides in certain regions, such as Kansas, where wind farms now generate a staggering 47% of the state’s electricity, local rules continue to present formidable barriers. This tension is reflective of a larger debate over the balance between local and state control in the pursuit of national clean energy objectives. Proponents highlight the indisputable environmental and economic benefits of green energy, while opponents express concern over the impact on local landscapes and communities.

Additionally, Michigan has recently joined a multi-state campaign to counter a push from 11 Republican-led states and energy groups to obstruct a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule. This rule permits states to reject federal projects that violate their water quality standards. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with 17 other attorneys general, filed a request to defend the current rule, bolstered by the Biden administration’s restoration of rules allowing states to protect their natural resources. These legal maneuvers suggest that the struggle for power over environmental standards is far from over.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
As a resident of Surulere since 1966, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of political tides, and I’ve seen leaders come and go. But few have left as indelible a mark on our community as Hakeem Olufemi Gbajabiamila. His recent appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opened a new chapter
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
4 mins ago
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
4 mins ago
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
3 mins ago
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Bathgate Man's Violent Retaliation Against Misogynistic Comment Leads to Sentence
3 mins ago
Bathgate Man's Violent Retaliation Against Misogynistic Comment Leads to Sentence
Latest Headlines
World News
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
9 seconds
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
23 seconds
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
2 mins
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
3 mins
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
3 mins
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
3 mins
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
3 mins
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
48 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app