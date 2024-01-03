Michigan’s Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives

Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Democratic State Senator from Bay City, Michigan, has announced her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan’s 8th congressional district. She steps into the race as a successor to U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, who decided to withdraw from re-election due to health complications. Kildee has represented the district since 2015, which includes Flint, Saginaw, and Bay City regions. This district, leaning more Republican in recent years, is now seen as a competitive battleground.

Advantages for McDonald Rivet

McDonald Rivet’s campaign has highlighted key advantages that position her favorably in the race. Her extensive organizing experience and name recognition are crucial assets, given that her current state senatorial district overlaps with about a third of the congressional district. Her political career includes roles in local government, nonprofit organizations, and executive positions in various educational and family service institutions.

Focus on Working-class Families

Throughout her political journey, McDonald Rivet has been a strong advocate for working-class families. Her focus areas include affordable child care, education improvements, and tax relief for working parents. If elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, she aims to continue this work at a national level, fighting for issues that directly impact everyday Americans.

Competitors in the Race

Other Democrats contesting for the seat include Pamela Pugh and Dan Moilanen, while Republicans include Paul Junge and Martin Blank. However, McDonald Rivet’s tenure in the state Senate stands out for her work on child care issues, securing $165 million in funding for her district, and supporting abortion rights, along with passing legislation for safe firearm storage around children.