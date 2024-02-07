Michigan's Governor Proposes $80.7 Billion Budget Centering on Free Education

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed an ambitious $80.7 billion budget for the 2025 fiscal year, centering on free preschool and community college education. The proposal, dubbed the 'Michigan Guarantee,' is designed to lower costs for working families, offering a free public education from pre-K through community college without the need for tax increases.

Key Aspects of the Budget Proposal

The budget proposal also includes a tax credit for family caregivers, new car purchase rebates, and an innovation fund to support start-ups. The general fund is set at $14.3 billion, and the School Aid Fund at $19 billion. Marking a shift from recent years of massive surpluses, largely due to federal stimulus measures, the proposed budget reflects a more balanced approach to fiscal management.

Aiming to Tackle Unfunded Liabilities

Whitmer's plan also includes progress in eliminating unfunded post-retirement health care liabilities, freeing up funds for classroom spending. Furthermore, Governor Whitmer seeks to make a record deposit into the state's Rainy Day Fund, increasing its balance to a robust $2.2 billion.

Additional Highlights of the Budget

Additional highlights of the budget include a 2.5% per-pupil increase for K-12 students, free school meals, a 2.5% increase for higher education funding, a housing construction and rehabilitation program, and a state-managed retirement plan for small businesses. The SOAR Fund, aimed at job creation and preparing work sites, is set to receive an additional $500 million, with a specific focus on electric vehicle-related projects.

Despite some opposition, particularly from Republican quarters, Governor Whitmer remains committed to her budgetary vision. The goal is to lower the cost of living in Michigan, foster educational success from pre-K through post-secondary education, and leverage a $670 million windfall to fund education-related expenses.