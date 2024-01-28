Michigan's Arab Community Feels Overlooked Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Michigan State Representative Abraham Aiyash has publicly aired his disappointment over the lack of outreach from the White House, the Democratic National Committee, and the Michigan Democratic Party leadership regarding the concerns of Michigan's Arab community over Israel's bombardment of Gaza. Despite Michigan's significant Arab and Muslim population, and the state being a crucial swing state, Aiyash, the highest-ranking Arab and Muslim state-level official, has received no correspondence since October 7 about U.S. involvement in the alleged ongoing genocide in Gaza.

These circumstances present a significant challenge for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Arab and Muslim community leaders, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, have criticized Biden for his unwavering support of Israel amidst allegations of genocide against Palestinians. They have refused to participate in a proposed listening session with the Biden campaign, focusing on the need for action rather than political lip service. Biden's dismissal of concerns about losing Arab and Muslim votes, by comparing his treatment of these communities to that of former President Donald Trump, has only served to further alienate these voters.

Michigan's Arab and Muslim Voices Need to Be Heard

Michigan's Arab and Muslim communities feel neglected, their concerns over U.S. foreign policy, particularly in relation to Israel and Palestine, left unaddressed. As the highest-ranking Arab and Muslim state-level official, Aiyash's disappointment is a clear indication of the dissatisfaction within these communities. Michigan's political significance as a swing state means that the alienation of these communities could have serious implications for the Democratic Party, especially for Biden's reelection bid. The situation calls for urgent action rather than political maneuvering.

The standoff between the Democratic Party and Michigan's Arab and Muslim communities is not merely a local issue. It holds implications for U.S. foreign policy, particularly concerning Israel and Palestine. Biden's unwavering support for Israel, despite allegations of genocide, has drawn criticism and demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The lack of outreach to Michigan's Arab and Muslim communities reflects a broader neglect of their perspective in shaping U.S. foreign policy.