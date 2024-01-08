en English
Politics

Michigan’s 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Michigan’s 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Carl Marlinga, a white Democrat running for Michigan’s 10th district, has been accused of colorism against his opponent, incumbent Republican John James, who is Black. The accusation comes from a communications official from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) following Marlinga’s campaign ad which featured a split photo that appeared to subtly darken James’ image, while Marlinga’s side was noticeably well-lit.

NRCC Calls for Apology and Refund

The NRCC press secretary didn’t mince words when reacting to the ad. He explicitly called for Marlinga to apologize and refund the donations raised through the campaign. The underlying implication of the accusation is that the darkening of James’ photo was an attempt to reinforce negative stigmas associated with dark skin, a charge Marlinga’s campaign has yet to comment on.

The Candidates and Their Past Controversies

John James, a 42-year-old Iraq War veteran, isn’t a stranger to controversy. He has been in the news previously for refusing to return donations from individuals implicated in trying to rig the 2020 election. His past Senate campaign also drew attention for featuring a swastika in an ad. Despite these controversies, James had narrowly defeated Marlinga in the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, Marlinga has had his own set of controversies. Notably, he was acquitted of federal corruption charges in 2006. The current accusations of colorism add yet another layer to his complex political career.

Michigan’s 10th District in the Spotlight

The primary elections for Michigan’s 10th district, scheduled for August, have been drawn into the national spotlight due to this incident. The district’s history and the political positions of the candidates involved are under scrutiny. With the controversy surrounding the campaign ad, it remains to be seen how it will impact the race and whether it will affect the voters’ decision.

0
Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

