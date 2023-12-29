en English
Politics

Michigan Supreme Court Rules to Keep Trump on Primary Election Ballot

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:27 pm EST
In a significant development in the political landscape, Michigan’s Supreme Court has ruled to keep former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot. This decision comes amidst the ongoing controversy involving the eligibility of Trump for the presidency, following his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The verdict stands in sharp contrast to the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court, which declared Trump ineligible for the presidency.

Unfolding Drama in Michigan & Colorado

The Michigan and Colorado cases are part of a broader series of legal battles aimed at excluding Trump’s name from state ballots. The underlying argument in these disputes revolves around the so-called insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. Despite the pressure, the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision allows the Republican Party the freedom to include any candidate it prefers on the primary ballot. However, the court refrained from commenting on whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment would disqualify Trump in the general election.

Trump’s Legal Challenges

Trump’s 2024 campaign remains shrouded in controversy with the surfacing of a recording allegedly featuring him pressuring two election officials in Michigan’s Wayne County not to certify 2020 vote totals. In a parallel development, Trump’s attorneys have requested Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State to recuse herself from deciding Trump’s eligibility to be on the state’s primary ballot.

Implications & Future Trajectory

The Michigan Supreme Court, with its 4-3 Democratic majority, overruled the appeal to exclude Trump’s name from the ballot, setting a precedent that could reverberate in other states. However, dissension within the court was evident as Justice Elizabeth Welch advocated for the case to be examined on its merits. As the legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy continue, the focus is likely to shift toward the general election campaign. The political tug of war around Trump’s candidacy underscores the deep-seated divisions in American politics and foreshadows a contentious election season ahead.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

