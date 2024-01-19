Michigan State Police: CNA Corp. Report Reveals Factors Behind Racial Disparities in Traffic Enforcement

A recent report commissioned by the Michigan State Police (MSP) has shed light on possible causes of racial disparities in traffic enforcement. The study, conducted by independent consulting firm CNA Corp., suggests that an "informal quota system" and a lack of sufficient oversight in patrol locations may be contributing factors.

Unveiling the Scope of the Investigation

The $230,000 report is the culmination of an exhaustive 18-month investigation, involving intimate interviews and ride-alongs. The study was conceived in response to previous research and a racial profiling lawsuit settlement with the ACLU of Michigan in 2021. While the report does not conclude that the disparities are the result of widespread discriminatory policing, it presents 54 findings and recommendations to improve the MSP's recruitment, training, supervision, and technology use.

Patrolling Patterns and Informal Quotas

One of the key findings is that troopers have considerable autonomy in choosing patrol areas. These officers tend to favor urban regions with larger populations and higher possibilities for enforcement activities. This bias has led to uneven patrolling that might reflect an informal quota expectation for public interaction, which varies from post to post. Mark Fancher, an attorney with the ACLU's Racial Justice Project, emphasized that traffic stops lacking probable cause, often targeting people of color, could be the result of pressure to meet these unofficial quotas.

Addressing the Concerns

The MSP has rejected the notion of a quota system but acknowledged the need for better supervision, as evidenced by the recent introduction of virtual and in-person briefings for troopers. They maintain that while no quota system exists, they do expect productivity during shifts. The report also draws attention to issues with troopers' subjective interpretation of suspicious behavior. It suggests improvements in recruitment practices to diversify the predominantly white and male force. MSP Director Col. James Grady has expressed full commitment to anti-discrimination education and serving the people of Michigan effectively.