Michigan State Board Chair Resigns Amid Ethics Probe, Vassar and Denno Under Scrutiny

Moving with unprecedented speed in the wake of a damning ethics investigation, Michigan State University Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar resigned Sunday night, marking a significant shift in the university's leadership dynamic.

The investigation, carried out by the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Miller & Chevalier, had recommended the removal of Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno, citing violations of the board's ethics policies and bylaws. This development underscores the challenges MSU faces in governance and ethics amidst efforts to navigate past scandals and embark on a fresh leadership path with incoming President Kevin Guskiewicz.

Ethics Investigation Sparks Leadership Reshuffle

The independent report, which also implicated Trustee Brianna Scott in ethic code violations, has thrust Michigan State University into the spotlight once again, following years of tumult over the handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The report's recommendations for Vassar and Denno's removal have not only raised questions about the board's governance but have also led to Vassar's historic resignation. As the first Black woman to hold the chair position, Vassar's tenure was seen as a step toward a new direction for MSU's leadership. However, her departure and the circumstances leading to it reflect ongoing tensions and the need for stringent adherence to ethical governance at the university.