Politics

Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles

In a significant development on a recent Wednesday, the Michigan Department of State announced the selection of three new members to join the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC). This comes in the wake of resignations within the commission and looming legal challenges. The decision to fortify the commission was primarily driven by a federal court ruling on December 21, which identified that the MICRC’s redistricting efforts for new voting maps in 2021 inadvertently resulted in the dilution of Black voting power in Detroit, a violation of the Voting Rights Act (VRA).

Implications of the Federal Court Ruling

The court’s ruling necessitates the redrawing of 13 House and Senate districts in the Detroit area, which currently have Democratic representatives. The panel responsible for this impactful decision consisted of U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond M. Kethledge and U.S. District Court Judges Paul L. Maloney and Janet T. Neff, all of whom were appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican. The legal challenge that catalyzed this ruling was initiated in March 2022 by Black voters from the Detroit metro area. Their legal representation was led by John Bursch, an attorney whose conservative legal advocacy includes anti-LGBTQ+ rights and anti-abortion stances.

Task Ahead for the New Commissioners

The newly appointed commissioners will likely shoulder the responsibility of addressing the court’s concerns by redrawing the affected districts. The Michigan Department of State has also expressed its intent to live stream the selection process of the new member, thereby enhancing transparency in this critical democratic process. The replacement member will be picked from a pool of semi-finalist applicants who align with the same political party as the departing commissioner.

Challenges and Discrepancies

While the MICRC’s primary focus is to draw maps, it is currently embroiled in a tussle to retain its power to do so. The plaintiffs have requested the appointment of a special master to serve as an expert cartographer, a move that could potentially undercut the commission’s authority. The commission is not only grappling with vacancies but also discord among its members. With the 2024 elections looming and the deadline to resolve the issue fast approaching, the MICRC is in a race against time to ensure fair and accurate representation for all Michigan voters.

Politics United States
