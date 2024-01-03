Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness

In a bid to address the escalating issue of homelessness and its associated challenges, Michigan State Representative Emily Dievendorf has proposed a pioneering bill. This bill seeks to establish an unprecedented bill of rights for homeless individuals in Michigan, a move that echoes similar initiatives in states like Connecticut, Illinois, and Rhode Island, and New York City. However, as advocates point out, these laws are often disregarded, necessitating a stronger, more enforceable legal framework for the protection of the homeless.

Provisions of the Proposed Bill

The proposed bill aims to empower homeless people with a set of basic rights. These include the right to move freely in public spaces, and the ability to seek employment without needing a permanent address. It further guarantees access to emergency medical care, the protection of personal belongings, and the ability to obtain official documentation required to vote, such as a photo ID. The bill’s introduction follows an incident involving a homeless individual who was advising on the bill, and who was denied entry to the state Capitol for lack of ID.

Shifting Attitudes Toward Homelessness

Despite these progressive efforts, there’s a noticeable shift in focus from homeless rights to the rights of residents and businesses affected by homeless encampments. States like Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia have enacted or proposed laws to ban camping on public property, or to enforce existing bans more strictly. The issue of homelessness, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a 12% increase in the homeless population in January 2023, according to the ‘point-in-time’ count by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Approximately 653,100 people were reported to be experiencing homelessness on a single night.

The Legal Landscape

The U.S. Supreme Court may soon have to decide whether to take on a case related to the constitutionality of ordinances regulating homelessness. This follows a district court ruling that deemed similar ordinances in Grants Pass, Oregon, unconstitutional. Homeless advocates argue that criminalizing homelessness is counterproductive, while some city officials and even progressive leaders believe that enforcement is necessary alongside housing and services to address the issue effectively.