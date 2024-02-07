Michigan Introduces Enhanced Security Features in New ID Cards and Driver's Licenses Design

The Michigan Secretary of State has unveiled a revamped design for identification cards and driver's licenses that focuses on bolstering security and thwarting counterfeits. The fresh design, which came into effect on January 24, weaves in sophisticated security features such as laser perforations, palpable indentations, and engraved personal data.

Enhanced Features and New Layout

The architecture of the licenses has been refined to display names on two lines, catering to individuals with longer names. Furthermore, the backdrop now sports a tri-color rendition of Michigan's Coat of Arms. The REAL ID logo, which will be mandatory federally by May 7, 2025, has undergone a facelift, with the previous star encased within a golden circle giving way to a golden outline of Michigan.

Acquiring REAL IDs

REAL IDs can be procured at no extra charge when renewing or replacing an ID or license, whereas acquiring one at any other time will incur a $9 charge. The revamped design excludes certain details that featured on older versions; for instance, information indicating 'Under the age of 18' has been discarded, although a date indicating when the individual turns 21 will still be included.

Changes and Renewal Process

Moreover, revision dates and the magnetic strip on the rear of the card used for scanning have been eliminated. Michigan residents are mandated to renew their licenses and IDs every four years and are allowed to do so up to six months before they expire. The state offers a range of online services to streamline the application, renewal, and correction processes for driver's licenses and ID cards.