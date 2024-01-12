en English
Politics

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
In a significant move that marks a return to pre-2012 tax policy, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the repeal of the state’s retirement tax. The move, unveiled as part of the Lowering MI Costs Plan, aims to alleviate the financial burdens of over 500,000 retired households in the state, giving back an average of $1,000 per year to each.

Retracing Tax Steps

The tax repeal comes on the heels of legislative achievements from the previous session that saw Democratic control in Lansing for the first time in many years. Governor Whitmer’s agenda has been marked by an intention to right what she perceives as past wrongs, and the pension tax repeal is a significant part of this.

Introduced in 2012, the tax on pensions was viewed by many as an unfair burden on retirees who had planned their finances without anticipating a change in tax policy. Governor Whitmer emphasized this sentiment during her visit to West Michigan, where she addressed members of the Michigan Education Association.

Alleviating Burdens, Retaining Citizens

The tax adjustments will be introduced over a four-year period, starting from the 2022 tax year. The first year will see exemptions on qualified retirement withdrawals up to $56,961 for individual filers and $113,922 for joint filers. The goal is not just to ease financial pressure on retirees but also to encourage them to remain in Michigan.

The repeal of the retirement tax is expected to save these households up to $1,000 annually, a sum that, while modest, could make a significant difference for retirees on fixed incomes. The Lowering MI Costs Plan aims to restore a pre-2012 retirement and pension subtraction for most taxpayers in the state by 2026.

Impact on the Horizon

While the repeal has been met with widespread approval, its long-term impact remains to be seen. However, for the retirees of Michigan, the move is a welcome relief and a signal that the state government is committed to ensuring their financial stability. The retirement tax repeal forms a cornerstone of Governor Whitmer’s broader strategy to lower costs for Michigan residents, setting the stage for a more affordable future for the state’s senior citizens.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

