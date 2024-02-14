Michigan Governor Appoints Ellsworth Stay Jr. to 78th District Court

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has appointed four seasoned legal professionals to serve in various judicial positions across the state. Among them is Ellsworth Stay Jr., who will take up the mantle of the 78th District Court judge.

Advertisment

Filling the Void: Ellsworth Stay Jr.'s Appointment

Stay's appointment comes following the resignation of Judge Kevin Drake, leaving a partial term to be filled. Currently, Stay serves as the elected prosecutor of Newaygo County, a role he has diligently fulfilled for over two decades. His term as judge will commence on April 1, 2024, and conclude on January 1, 2025.

A Rich Legal Background

Advertisment

Stay's extensive legal experience and dedication to his community make him an ideal candidate for the position. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, further demonstrating his commitment to the legal profession.

A Legacy of Humility and Compassion

In her announcement, Governor Whitmer emphasized that each appointee brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving their communities with humility, compassion, and respect for the rule of law. Stay's appointment reflects this ethos, as he has consistently demonstrated these qualities throughout his legal career.

Advertisment

With Ellsworth Stay Jr. taking the reins of the 78th District Court, the people of Michigan can trust that justice will be served with fairness, compassion, and a steadfast dedication to upholding the law.

Keywords: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Ellsworth Stay Jr., 78th District Court, Michigan, Judicial Appointment, Prosecutor, Newaygo County

The appointment of Ellsworth Stay Jr. to the 78th District Court in Michigan marks a significant milestone in the state's judicial landscape. Stay's vast experience, dedication to his community, and commitment to justice will undoubtedly serve the people of Michigan well.

As Stay embarks on this new chapter in his legal career, he carries with him a legacy of humility, compassion, and respect for the rule of law. Michigan residents can look forward to a continued pursuit of justice, guided by the steady hand of Ellsworth Stay Jr.