Michigan Alliance Advocates for $50 Million Boost in Pure Michigan Campaign

In a concerted move to bolster the Pure Michigan advertising campaign, twelve organizations in Michigan, unified under the new Michigan Hospitality and Tourism Alliance, are pressing for a substantial hike in state funding. This alliance, spearheaded by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association alongside the Michigan Travel Commission, is calling for a surge in the campaign's budget from the existing $15 million to a robust $50 million. A reaction to neighboring states like Minnesota and Wisconsin allocating greater funds to their tourism promotional budgets, this move is designed to keep Michigan competitive.

Fluctuating Budgets and the Need for Investment

Over the past decade, the Pure Michigan campaign has witnessed changes in its budget allocation, peaking at $40.3 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a sum that included both general funds and federal grants. In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 2023-24 budget proposal, $15 million was earmarked for Pure Michigan, supplemented by additional federal funding. However, with the conclusion of the COVID-19 emergency, these federal funds ultimately were not available.

Unified for a Common Cause

In an effort to address industry challenges and opportunities, the alliance also laid the foundation for a bipartisan Hospitality and Tourism Caucus. Comprising co-chairs Sen. John Damoose and Rep. Will Snyder, as well as Sen. Kevin Hertel and Rep. Nancy DeBoer, the caucus aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry. As part of their outreach strategy, the alliance plans to host a legislative reception and participate in policy conferences statewide, with the goal of articulating industry priorities to stakeholders.

Future Outlook

The establishment of the Michigan Hospitality and Tourism Alliance signifies a conscious, unified effort to elevate Michigan’s hospitality and tourism sectors. A reflection of the industry’s recognition of the power of collective action, this alliance and its proposed increase in funding for the Pure Michigan campaign underscore the strategic importance of tourism to the state's economy. Their success would not only help keep Michigan competitive on the tourism stage but also create ripple effects through the local economy, benefiting businesses and residents alike.