en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll

In a recent poll by The Center Square and Noble Predictive Insights, former First Lady Michelle Obama emerged as the top choice for Democratic Presidential Candidate, leading with 24% of the vote. The poll, which was conducted from January 2-4, surveyed 2,573 Americans, including an even mix of Republicans, Democrats, and true independents. The margin of error is approximately 2%.

A Resounding Preference

Michelle Obama’s lead surpasses the preference for incumbent President Joe Biden and other Democratic figures, reflecting her strong support among Black and Hispanic Democratic voters, women, and individuals younger than 55. This, coupled with her celebrity status, broad Democratic backing, and an unblemished political record, makes her a formidable potential candidate.

Voicing Concerns

As she turns 60, Michelle Obama expressed her concerns about the upcoming elections on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. She emphasized the importance of leadership and the role of government, highlighting the need for strong, compassionate, and effective leaders in today’s politically volatile climate.

Republican Primary Outlook

Meanwhile, on the Republican front, former President Donald Trump holds a significant lead over his challengers in the primary, according to the Iowa caucuses. Despite the constant political whirlwind, the harmony among Republican supporters for Trump remains steadfast.

David Byler, chief of research at Noble Predictive Insights, remarked that Obama’s combination of popularity and lack of formal political missteps could position her as a strong contender, should she decide to run in future elections. The Center Square Voters Voice Polls have consistently shown support for Michelle Obama, reinforcing her standing in the political arena.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
28 mins ago
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
As the Comoros archipelago anticipates its upcoming presidential elections this Sunday, the political climate is a mix of anticipation and unease. President Azali Assoumani, who also holds the chairmanship of the African Union, is vying for another five-year term. He is set to face off against five opposition candidates, as confirmed by the country’s electoral
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
1 hour ago
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
1 hour ago
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
37 mins ago
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
39 mins ago
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
49 mins ago
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
6 seconds
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
7 seconds
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
15 seconds
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
54 seconds
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
1 min
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
2 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
2 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
2 mins
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
3 mins
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app